Waste management business Enva acquired by Energia owner

Waste and environmental services company Enva has been acquired by US-based private equity firm I Squared Capital.

It is understood that the deal was worth over £600m (€678m).

I Squared Capital also owns gas and electricity group Energia, which it purchased for €1bn in 2016.

Enva was formerly a part of DCC’s Environmental Division and was acquired by Exponent Private Equity in a deal worth more than £200m (€226m) in June 2017.

Enva has completed a number of acquisitions across the UK and Ireland in recent years, including the 2018 purchase of Rilta Environment in a deal valued at around €45m.

The company, which employs over 1,600 people across the UK and Ireland, provides waste management services, as well as recycling solutions to customers in the commercial, construction and public sectors.

The business now operates 34 facilities across the UK and Ireland, with a focus on managing hazardous and specialist waste.

"Under our ownership, the business has grown into a leading platform in its markets, doubled profits, and introduced a wide range of sustainable waste recovery and recycling solutions.,” Exponent partner James Gunton said.

Enva is currently led by chief executive Tom Walsh.

It is understood that there will be no changes to the management structure of the company following the sale.

Enva will now be acquired by I Squared Capital, an infrastructure investment manager with over $37bn in assets under management.

Headquartered in Miami, the company’s portfolio includes 72 companies in 59 countries.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the second quarter of the year.