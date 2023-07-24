Waste management business BHSL rebrands as Glanua and plans 250 new jobs

Glanua will be headquartered in Loughrea, Co. Galway and will provide engineering solutions to design, build and maintain critical water and wastewater infrastructure across Ireland and the UK.

Limerick-based BHSL was the holding company for a number of companies in the sector, including Meath-based Hydro International, which was acquired in February 2017.

BHSL had also previously acquired Loughrea company Glan Agua and sister company MEIC in February last year. Following the deal, Glan Agua became the largest company in the BHSL group.

Following the rebrand, the new group will be headquartered in Glan Agua’s offices in Loughrea, with BHSL relocating from Limerick as part of the changes to the business.

Glanua is now seeking to fill 100 new roles in the environmental and engineering sectors, with plans to add another 150 staff over the next five years.

The group, which is chaired by former Kerry Group boss Denis Brosnan, currently employs 320 people.

The business reported revenues of €97m last year, with sales projected to increase to €150m in 2023.

Glanua’s clients include Uisce Éireann, Thames Water, Kerry Group and Glanbia.

“We look forward to continuing to grow the group through strategic investments in further acquisitions, increased synergies, the sharing of our in-house expertise and the recruitment of talented staff to work alongside our high-performing and dedicated employees,” managing director Karl Zimmerer said.

“We are actively seeking to fill 100 engineering and environmental roles and we expect to expand significantly in the coming years. This is the start of a new chapter for Glanua and it is a positive development for Loughrea, for Galway and for Ireland’s ambition to be a lead country in the provision of sustainable and critical engineering solutions,” he added.