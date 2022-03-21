War in Ukraine will ‘cost’ Ireland, says finance minister

The Central Bank is hosting an event on “Business Finance and Investment" with contributions from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Russia’s war in Ukraine will “cost” Ireland economically, including through higher prices, the minister for finance has said.

Paschal Donohoe told a conference on Monday morning that energy prices will continue to rise, pushing up overall inflation throughout the year.

“The war will not be without cost for Ireland,” Mr Donohoe told an event co-organised by the Central Bank of Ireland, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) and the European Investment Bank.

“In our case, this will be an economic cost. Although our direct trade links with Russia are limited, the Irish economy remains exposed to the indirect spillover effects.”

Ireland imports just 0.4pc of its total goods from Russia, although the farming sector is highly dependent on Russian fertilisers. Goods exports to Russia include alumina from the Russian-owned Aughinish refinery in Limerick, which came under renewed pressure on Monday after Australia banned exports to Russia.

Mr Donohoe said the speed of Ireland’s recovery is also driving up prices.

“Here at home, the speed and strength of the economic recovery has led to a mismatch between demand and supply, and put upward pressure on prices.

“Due to energy price spikes since the budget and, more recently, the conflict in Ukraine, there could indeed be significant upside in our current inflation projections.

“Indeed, as a result of Russia’s systemic role in energy supply, oil and gas prices have risen sharply. These, indeed, will feed into higher levels of energy inflation across this year.”

Inflation in Ireland rose to near 21-year highs of 5.7pc in February and is expected to rise further before falling back. The Government said it will revise its economic forecast in April, while the ESRI is set to publish updated growth and inflation predictions tomorrow.

The European Central Bank recently announced an earlier than planned phase out of its government bond buying programme, hinting at an interest rate rise as soon as the autumn in a bid to tame rising prices.

The news comes as February saw record wind generation from electricity in Ireland as several storms blew in. It meant less electricity was generated from gas, despite rising demand in the construction, retail, hotel and other sectors.

European natural gas prices dropped to their lowest since March 1 on Monday amid steady shipments from Russia and forecasts for warmer weather.

But oil prices rose on Monday as the war in Ukraine neared the end of its first month and attacks by Iranian-backed rebels on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia added to price pressures.