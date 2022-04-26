War and inflation will not dent Ireland’s stellar growth, Davy says

The Irish economy will not slow down and growth will come in ahead of previous estimates, according to new forecasts from Davy Stockbrokers.

The economy will prove just as resilient to the situation in Ukraine as it did to Covid thanks to strong demand for Irish exports, Davy reckons.

That is a dramatic departure from most other forecasters including the Department of Finance and the Central Bank of Ireland that have cut their expectations of economic growth this year as a result of the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation.

Even with inflation now expected to peak at a bruising 8pc in June the new Davy estimates predict robust jobs growth this year with unemployment of 4.8pc on average this year.

Davy chief economist Conall MacCoille said he expects Irish gross national product (GDP) to grow by 8.2pc in 2022 and 5.8pc in 2023. That compares to the Department of Finance current forecasts for 6.4pc this year and 4.4pc in 2023.

Davy’s growth rate for this year is revised up from a previous 7.6pc forecast.

The Davy forecast is factoring in further strong growth among the multinational sector of 9.4pc in 2022. Indigenous firms’ growth is expected to be slower, at 6pc which has been revised down from 6.7pc.

Consumer spending has also been revised down, to 5.3pc growth in 2202 from a previously anticipated 7.3pc.

That’s despite a huge saving glut built up during Covid and robust jobs growth but reflects greater caution as a result of the squeeze on household spending from inflation, which Davy estimate will peak during the summer but will average 6.9pc for the year, the highest in decades.

However, wage growth of 5pc on average in the economy, job creation and reduced tax will help mitigate the hit, Davy thinks.

If the Davy predictions are correct though the anticipated export led growth in the economy will prop up the public finances, which are expected to come in close to a balanced budget this year – with government spending to be just €1.1bn more than the State’s income. Davy is even expecting a budget surplus in 2023 of €3bn.

Earlier this month Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath both warned that the situation this year is likely to be thrown off however as a result of their expectation for a rise in spending linked to the costs of managing inflation as well as potentially billions of euro to support refugees.

That’s despite the State clocking up a surprise surplus in the first three months of the year after a massive 32pc surge in the amount of tax collected compared with the same period last year.