Walsh departure from IAG marks the end of an era

The former Aer Lingus pilot - and its one-time CEO - confirmed yesterday he will step down from the IAG board and as CEO of the airline group from March. He will retire formally from the company at the end of June.

IAG also owns British Airways, Level, and Spanish airlines Iberia and Vueling.

In November, it agreed to pay €1bn to buy Spain's Air Europa.

Mr Walsh will be succeeded at IAG by the Iberia CEO, Luis Gallego.

The Irishman said it had been a "privilege to have been instrumental in the creation and development of IAG".

The airline group was created in 2011 with the merger of British Airways, where Mr Walsh had been CEO since 2005, and Iberia.

Aer Lingus entered the IAG fold in 2015 when it was bought by the group for almost €1.4bn.

Last year, Mr Walsh pulled the plug on efforts to buy the troubled Scandinavian airline Norwegian.

Mr Walsh, who grew up in Drumcondra on Dublin's northside, joined Aer Lingus in 1979 as a trainee pilot cadet at the age of 17, and became one of the airline's youngest captains in 1990.

He later became a union representative with the airline, before moving into management.

He was appointed Aer Lingus CEO in 2001 after the 9/11 terror attacks, as the airline was threatened with collapse. He cut 2,500 jobs at the airline.

He left there in late 2004 after he and two of his top lieutenants plotted a management buy-out of the carrier that failed to get off the ground.

But having turned Aer Lingus around, Mr Walsh was quickly head-hunted to take over at British Airways.

His tenure as the boss of International Airlines Group (IAG) has seen it become one of the world's biggest airline businesses, with a major presence across the Atlantic in particular.

IAG chairman Antonio Vazquez yesterday praised Mr Walsh for having been the "main driver of this unique idea that is IAG".

"I hugely admire his commitment, strong leadership and clear vision, always ready to take on whatever challenges lay ahead of him," he said.

Mr Walsh was also the first chairman of the National Treasury Management Agency, a role he was appointed to in 2013 by then finance minister Michael Noonan, as the country struggled to emerge from the depths of the financial crisis.

Mr Walsh retired from the role at the end of 2018.

IAG posted a €3.2bn pre-exceptional operating profit in 2018, which was 9.5pc higher than in 2017.

Its revenue rose 6.7pc to €24.4bn. Aer Lingus made a €305m operating profit during 2018.

Shares in IAG rose yesterday as investors cheered the appointment of Mr Gallego as its new CEO.

Mr Gallego started his career with Air Nostrum in 1997, and has been the CEO of Iberia since 2014.

