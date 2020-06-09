Wages were rising strongly as Covid hit Ireland

New figures from the Central Statistics office today showed that wages in Ireland were rising strongly before the pandemic lockdowns hit, something that could boost confidence and consumer spending as the economy comes back to life.

Average weekly earnings rose by almost 4pc in the first quarter from a year earlier to €801.83 in Q1 2020 with the private sector leading the way, the CSO data showed.

The gains in the first quarter continued a strong run for pay packets thanks to the stellar growth in the economy here in the wake of the financial crisis and over five years, average weekly earnings have risen by 14.4pc.

“Government measures put in place in response to COVID-19 only related to weeks 11 – 13 of Q1 2020,” said CSO statistician Louise Egan.

“The impact of the pandemic on earnings and labour costs results for Q1 2020 is minimal as a result, as most sectors were unaffected for 11 weeks of the quarter, with some sectors unaffected for the entirety of the quarter,” she added.

Read More

The CSO said however that the results published today carried a health warning due to the difficulty in collecting data as so many businesses were closed.

“The sectors particularly impacted by low rates of survey response were Construction, Accommodation and Food Services and Transportation and Storage. Caution is therefore advised in relation to the Preliminary estimates published today,” it said.

In the United States there was initially a perverse effect from rising unemployment on average wages as they rose due to the fact that most jobs that were lost came from lower paid workers and those who held onto their jobs were more affluent.

Online Editors