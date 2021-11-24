Wages to rise 4pc to 5pc next year as inflation bites - EU forecast

Irish wages are expected to rise by between 4pc and 5pc in 2022, well ahead of recent years but just about catching up with inflation, according to the EU.

The European Commission’s annual ‘alert mechanism report’ predicts even higher pay rises for workers in Italy and eight eastern European states, but warns that the development could have implications for “cost competitiveness” as it follows years of previous pay increases.

Prices in Ireland rose by 5.1pc year-on-year in October, the highest level since the boom years, although the average for the year is expected to be between 2pc and 3pc.

However, Irish food and drinks producers have warned that consumers here could face even higher prices if the costs of fuel, shipping, packaging and labour keep rising.

The Central Bank of Ireland said this week that services prices - particularly rents, restaurants and accommodation - have risen at a faster pace in Ireland than in the rest of the euro area and were the largest contributor to the overall inflation in Ireland last month. Energy prices have been the big inflation driver over the year.

In an economic letter, it also warned that the euro area “does face a risk of inflation overshooting the target in a persistent way” due to supply shortages and wage demands - although it has said a “wage-price spiral” is unlikely.

The European Central Bank insists that inflation is temporary although it may last longer into next year than originally thought.

In its report on Tuesday, the European Commission also found that Ireland was the main driver of the surge in the EU’s trade surplus in the first half of this year, as pharma and IT exports saw a Covid boost.

But according to the report, published on Wednesday as part of the bloc’s annual economic surveillance cycle, Ireland is still experiencing economic “imbalances” linked to high public and private sector debt and the outsize activities of multinationals.

While government debt measured as a percentage of the entire economy remains below the EU’s upper limit of 60pc of gross domestic product (GDP), the report says that debt “remains large” relative to gross national income (GNI), a better measure of the local economy.

Corporate debt also “remains above fundamental and prudential thresholds” at 153pc of

GDP or 274pc of modified GNI (GNI*).

And while household debt as a percentage of both GDP and GNI is below the EU’s warning levels, it is “still high” when compared to households’ overall budgets, at 109pc of disposable income.

The report also warns about a “strong overvaluation of house prices” in Ireland, but does not express any fears about a housing bubble.

Overall, the Commission said Budget 2022 is in line with EU rules and the government was advised to keep a “supportive” fiscal stance.

But there was a warning for high-debt countries such as Italy, which was told to limit current expenditure given its high debt levels.

“This is particularly important for countries with high debt, like Italy,” said EU economy commissioner and former Italian premier Paolo Gentiloni. “We are not rejecting anything. We are not making specific requests.”



