Wages growing at Celtic Tiger pace - CSO

Wage rates are growing at a pace last experienced during the days of the Celtic Tiger, according to the latest figures.

Today’s report by the Central Statistics Office found that hourly earnings have risen by 4pc over the past year to a national average of €23.53, while weekly earnings are 3.4pc higher at €768.14.

“Wage pressures continue to build in Ireland on the back of tight labour market conditions,” said Dermot O’Leary, chief economist at Goodbody Stockbrokers, who noted that the increases were the fastest since the CSO began compiling these figures in 2008, the year the Celtic Tiger economy came crashing down.

Mr O’Leary said recent confirmation that Ireland’s workforce had reached a record high of 2.3 million, while unemployment has fallen to a post-crash low of 4.8pc, were both imposing “further upward pressure on wage rates in Ireland”.

