Vyta raises €13m as CEO says it expects sales to double

The IT asset disposal firm Vyta has raised €13m from MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland and has acquired an Essex-based IT disposal company, FGD.

The company, co-founded by CEO Philip McMichael, also says that its revenue is set to double to €19m and that it will employ 120 people in Dublin, Belfast and the UK.

The investment leaves Mr McMichael, along with the Vyta management team, as the largest shareholders in the firm.

The MML funding comes from the MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland Fund II, a €145 million fund supported by British Business Investments, AIB and a number of international institutional investors. Led by Neil McGowan, MML is an investor in small and medium enterprises in Ireland.

Mr McGowan and MML executive Christopher Walsh will join the Vyta Group board, to “work alongside the executive team to support the group’s M&A strategy”, according to the company.

Vyta is described as one of the largest IT asset disposal companies in Ireland and the UK, with the company saying that it plans more acquisitions in the UK and Europe.

Vyta says that the market for its services in Ireland and the UK is €350m. It also predicts revenues of more than €35m by 2026.

Vyta has two subsidiary brands. DiskShred sells on-site hard drive and media shredding across the UK and Europe, while RefreshedByUs.com is a reseller of refurbished IT equipment.

“It is important that we acquire like-minded companies, like FGD, who reflect our principles and exacting standards,” said Mr McMichael.

“This acquisition makes us a stronger company in a highly competitive market.

The funding, along with [MML’s] knowledge and experience, will be vital to us as we embark on our strategy to consolidate the UK and Europe’s [IT asset disposition] market.”

Tughans acted as legal advisers to Vyta on the deal, while PwC acted as corporate finance advisers. Gray + Press provided tax advice.

Carson McDowell and Gore Grimes acted as legal advisers to MML. HNH provided financial and tax due diligence, while Armstrong TS provided commercial due diligence and PwC provided tax advice. SOL Environmental provided environmental due diligence while Innovu provided insurance due diligence. Leading Resolutions provided IT due diligence.