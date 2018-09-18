VR Education reports loss in maiden results, but cash position is 'strong'

Irish virtual reality and software firm VR Education has recorded a loss before tax of €4.1m for the six months to 30 June.

In its maiden interim results today, management said that the loss was "in line with expectations" and driven by the inclusion of a non-cash fair value loss arising on derivate financial liabilities of €2.6m and "extinguishment" costs of €300,000.

The Waterford-based group saw its revenue increase 30pc to €300,000, while the group had a "strong" cash position at 30 June, with net cash of €4.9m.

Revenue for the year is expected to be heavily weighted towards the second half of 2018, and the group said it remains on track to meet its full year target.

During the period the group raised £6m (€6.7m) in its admission to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and to the ESM market of the Irish Stock Exchange in March.

"The board and I are delighted by the positive response to our successful admission to AIM and the ESM and the group is pleased to report that further substantial operational progress since admission," David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said.

"The group has grown from 20 staff prior to admission to 31 staff at the interim reporting date. This includes a number of key strategic hires including our chief technical officer. The group is delighted with the dedicated and talented team that it has assembled," he continued.

