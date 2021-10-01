VR Education announces board changes

Waterford-based VR Education has appointed US e-commerce entrepreneur Frank Poore as a non-executive director with immediate effect.

Mr Poore will also work with the management to support the company's market expansion strategy to help achieve its goal of becoming a leading global provider of virtual communications solutions through its software platform ‘Engage’.

Separately, Tony Hanway has stepped down as a non-executive director of VR Education with immediate effect.

In a statement, the company said Mr Poore brings a “wealth of entrepreneurial and business experience” to VR Education, with over 25 years as an e-commerce innovator.

As founder and CEO of CommerceHub, he built a leading ecommerce platform which enables $30bn in recurring e-commerce sales for 15,000 of the world's largest retailers, brands, distributors, and marketplaces, the company added.

As its CEO, Mr Poore led CommerceHub through major periods of growth, resulting in “milestone events” including international expansion, two significant acquisitions and a successful flotation on Nasdaq.

The board of VR Education has agreed to issue warrants to Mr Poore to subscribe for 17,406,069 new ordinary shares in the company at a subscription price per warrant share of 15p.

The warrants will be exercisable in annual tranches, based on share price performance, with 2pc granted on a basis of each of two times, four times and six times the subscription price to a maximum of 6pc of the current issued share capital of the company.

David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said: "With over 25 years' experience as a successful entrepreneur, building a company with a strong sales and technology focus, and a track record of delivering value for global multinational businesses, Frank is a major addition to our board.”

“His experience will be invaluable as we expand our Engage metaverse offering particularly in North America working together to achieve our ambitious medium and long-term growth targets.”

Last month the company said it is proposing to change its name to ENGAGE XR Holdings.

In June VR Education raised €9m in an oversubscribed share placing.