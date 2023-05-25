Vodafone Ireland plans €500m investment to improve network services

Vodafone Ireland plans to invest €500m in its network over the next five years to improve services for customers.

This follows the completion of a €300m investment programme as part of Vodafone’s network modernisation programme.

The new investment will focus on services, such as improved call and text reliability, 4G, 5G and wider high-definition voice coverge.

It will also support the transition of the entire 3G service over to a 4G and 5G network.

Vodafone said that it is also investing in smart networks programme to reduce its network energy usage, even as customer data usage continues to rise.

Vodafone was also recognised as Ireland’s best network by umlaut, part of Accenture, for the eighth consecutive year for its mobile service.

"Our work is never done, and even in challenging times for the industry we are continuing to invest to futureproof our network using smart technologies and solutions to the benefit of all our partners and customers,” Vodafone Ireland chief executive Amanda Nelson said.

Last week, Vodafone announced that it would cut 11,000 jobs from its global operation over three years to simplify the telecoms group.

Earnings declined 1.3pc to €14.7bn for the year to March 31, a dip the company attributed to challenges in its biggest market Germany, as well as soaring energy costs.