Vodafone Ireland and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) today announced that they have extended their partnership for a further four years through to 2024.

Terms of the agreement were not publicly disclosed. But industry sources told the Irish Independent that Vodafone would pay the IRFU €16m to maintain its primary sponsor status through June 2024, €1m more than its current four-year deal due to expire on July 1 next year.

As part of the new contract, Vodafone in 2020 will become an official sponsor of the IRFU Women’s Interprovincial Championship, the top-level women's rugby union competition in Ireland.

As part of its existing sponsorship, Vodafone provides in-stadium network services to fans in the stands, including access to exclusive content and instant match highlights for Ireland’s international home matches on the My Vodafone app.

“Through our partnership with Irish Rugby we will continue our mission to build the most interconnected team and fan base on the planet,” said Vodafone Ireland chief executive Anne O’Leary.

She said Vodafone engineers recently “have boosted the signal in every single seat in Aviva Stadium” as part of this commitment, adding, “We have a shared ambition with the IRFU to grow the game on the island of Ireland.”

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne praised Vodafone marketing for “elevating our game and our team to new levels with clever and inspirational campaigns that bring the team and our supporters together to form a ‘Team Of Us’. Strong and committed partners, who understand our game and its values, are vital to the long-term investment we require to develop Irish rugby at every level.”

