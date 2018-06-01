Visa systems operating at 'close to' normal levels after severe disruption
Customers can only withdraw cash from ATMs of the bank they have account with
Visa has said its systems are back operating at close to normal level after a severe outage for most of this evening.
The company blamed a hardware failure on the outage, which saw point of sale transactions severely hit and ATM withdrawals limited to customers' own banks.
A Visa spokesperson said: "Earlier today, Visa had a system failure that impacted customers across Europe. Our goal is to ensure all Visa cards work reliably 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
"We fell well short of this goal today and we apologise to all of our partners, and most especially, to Visa cardholders. Visa cardholders can now use their Visa cards as we are currently operating at close to normal levels.
"The issue was the result of a hardware failure. We have no reason to believe this was associated with any unauthorised access or malicious event."
Several Irish banks confirmed their customers were effected by the outage.
Huge queues formed beside many ATMs as customers attempted to withdraw cash.
A full service is expected to be restored shortly.
Online Editors