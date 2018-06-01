Visa systems operating at 'close to' normal levels after severe disruption

The company blamed a hardware failure on the outage, which saw point of sale transactions severely hit and ATM withdrawals limited to customers' own banks.

A Visa spokesperson said: "Earlier today, Visa had a system failure that impacted customers across Europe. Our goal is to ensure all Visa cards work reliably 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"We fell well short of this goal today and we apologise to all of our partners, and most especially, to Visa cardholders. Visa cardholders can now use their Visa cards as we are currently operating at close to normal levels.