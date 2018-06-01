Visa announce 'severe disruption' preventing transactions being processed across Europe

Visa has said the company is experiencing 'severe disruption' with customers in Ireland and across Europe experiencing a major outage.

A spokesperson from Visa said: “Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption.

"This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed. "We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”

Several Irish banks have confirmed their customers have been effected by the outage. In a tweet, Permanent TSB said: "There is currently an error affecting Visa Debit And Credit Cards across all banks. Apologies for any inconvenience this is causing. We will update once the issue has been resolved"

AIB said: "We are aware of intermittent issues with AIB cards today. We are working to resolve the matter and apologise for any inconvenience caused." Bank Of Ireland told customers: "We are aware some customers are experiencing Visa debit card issues. This is impacting multiple banks across Europe. We will update when we know more. Cash withdrawals can be made at any BOI ATM."

