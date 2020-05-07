MOST restaurants are unlikely to reopen on June 29, in part because they could be exposed to spurious lawsuits from diners claiming to have caught Covid-19 on the premises.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) issued the warning after reporting a spike in calls from members worried their insurance won't protect them from customers' claims to have contracted the disease during their visit.

"If you have an enterprising solicitor, a compliant insurance company and a supportive judge, then you have the recipe for a cottage industry," said RAI chief executive Adrian Cummins.

He called on the Government to provide new legal safeguards before restaurants reopen "so that people can't seek to profit from our vulnerability. Government needs to state clearly that Covid-19 cannot be claimed for".

Mr Cummins said most restaurateurs were already sceptical of reopening on June 29, the Government's target date, given inadequate room to serve enough customers under social distancing rules. He said insurance fears heightened doubts profitable trade could resume.

"Policies could well exclude Covid-19 from coverage. That would leave our members facing an unacceptable liability," he said. "We would have no faith in the insurance industry to look after our needs."

Insurance Ireland countered that diners' Covid-19 claims could be handled the same as any public liability issue.

"There is nothing in insurance policies to prevent businesses from reopening once they follow the Government's health advice," the group said.

"It would have to be established the particular business caused the claimant to contract Covid-19. Secondly, the claimant would have to establish they contracted Covid-19 as a result of the specific negligence of the business owner," it said.

If a claimant did not observe Covid-19 safeguards while eating "it would be difficult to argue the business owner would have a liability for the actions of the customer".

Irish Independent