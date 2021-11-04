Virgin Media to create 500 jobs with €200m fibre network upgrade

Virgin Media’s Claire Brock, host of The Tonight Show. The internet provider plans to provide wholesale access to third parties

Cable provider Virgin Media Ireland is to announce a €200m, three-year upgrade of its network that aims to make faster fibre connections available to more than one million homes and businesses.

For the first time Virgin Media said it intends to provide wholesale access to third parties, meaning other providers will be able to sell their broadband packages to customers over Virgin Media’s network.

Around 500 jobs will be created while the work is in progress.

The project, funded with investment from parent Liberty Global, will focus on upgrading Virgin’s existing network and will not therefore overlap with the state-funded National Broadband Plan, although the ongoing and scheduled expansion of Virgin Media’s network will also continue.

The decision to make a major investment in Virgin Media’s infrastructure comes after reports the Irish business is on the market for as much as €2bn following the recent merger of Liberty Global’s UK business with O2.

Yesterday executives declined to comment on whether that sale process is still in train, saying their focus was on the network upgrade.

According to the Sunday Times, Liberty Global hired an investment bank in July to “sound out” potential buyers for its Irish operations.

Virgin Media’s vice president of commercial, Paul Higgins, said its network upgrade will mean greater broadband speeds, choice and flexibilty for customers – noting a 91pc increase in usage on its network as more people have been working from home during lockdowns and as more internet-connected devices are in daily use. That demand is expected to be sustained after the Covid pandemic.

Virgin Media Ireland CEO, Tony Hanway, said the upgrade shows the company, which also owns Virgin Mobile and the Virgin Media TV network, whose output includes The Tonight Show hosted by Claire Brock, is committed to investing in Ireland’s long-term digital future.

The project has been welcomed by Communications Minister Eamon Ryan.

The improved network promises to enable broadband speeds of up to 10 gigabytes per second (Gbps), Virgin Media said. That speed was achieved in a pilot fibre upgrade of 500 premises.