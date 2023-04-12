Vhi’s profits shrink as claims return to normal

State owned insurer Vhi is increasing the cost of its premiums.

Vhi’s surplus was cut nearly in half in 2022 as claims and demand for healthcare services returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The health insurer made €34.3m after tax last year from all business activities, compared to €65.3m in 2021, when Covid-19 lockdowns limited access to healthcare.

The company said it paid 10pc more on customer claims than the year before and the cost of wages, energy and infection control increased, eating into revenues.

Gross earned premiums rose modestly to €1.6bn, driven by an increase in members seeking private medical insurance, but this result was offset by total claims made of €1.425bn

“Our financial strength underpins our ability to deliver on this and these results show that our business continues to perform well,” said CEO Brian Walsh.

“Overall in 2022 there was an increase in claims volumes, a welcome development as it means our customers are now better able to access healthcare services to meet their needs on a timely basis, following the challenges of the previous two years.”

Total membership reached 1,177,600 at year end, Vhi said, an increase of 23,400 and the eighth year in a row the group has seen membership grow.

Income from Vhi’s other insurance products and services including Vhi MultiTrip, Vhi Dental, Vhi International and Vhi Life grew substantially, amounting to €37.8 million, an increase on the €26.2 million recorded in 2021.

The group’s results were negatively affected by a premium waiver made to customers in March 2022 to reflect reduced access to healthcare and services during the period.

It was the third such waiver offered by Vhi since the start of the pandemic, fulfilling a pledge from the company to return money to customers if claims came in lower than expected.

Over the course of the Covid-19 emergency, Vhi returned €450m to customers.

However, the period of rebates for Vhi members appears to be over as the company increased premiums by an average of 4.8pc in March.

The higher premiums reflect cost pressures due to inflation and the release of pent-up demand for healthcare services after more than two years of reduced access.

The hikes mean a family of four renewing from March will pay up to €250 more per year for the same cover, adding to the cost-of-living burden being experienced due to higher energy and food prices.