Veteran businessman Gary McGann bows out as Flutter chairman

He held the role for seven years and has been succeeded by John Bryant

He ended his seven-year tenure as chairman on Thursday this week.

He’s been succeeded from today by John Bryant. As well as chairing the board, Mr Bryant has also been appointed as chair of Flutter’s nomination committee.

“I would like to thank Gary for his excellent stewardship of the Flutter board during his tenure as chair and previously as non-executive director,” said Mr Bryant. “His expertise, professionalism and commitment are greatly appreciated and on behalf of the board, I wish Gary well in the future.”

Mr Bryant joined Kellogg Company in 1988 and became CEO in 2011, having previously held a number of senior roles.

Mr McGann (73) is one of Ireland’s most seasoned senior executives. He is the former chief executive of packaging giant Smurfit Kappa, and was once the CEO of Aer Lingus. He was also the chairman of baked goods firm Aryzta and previously a non-executive director of Stephen Vernon’s Green REIT.

He is currently on the boards of companies including construction firm Sisk, The Ireland Funds, and Aon Ireland. He is chairman at Aon Ireland and Sisk.

During his time as chair of Flutter, the gambling group has seen rapid expansion in the United States under chief executive Peter Jackson. It owns the FanDuel brand in the US.

Flutter said last month that its US operations became profitable during the first half of the year – six months ahead of schedule as it attracts large numbers of customers in states that have legalised sports betting.

Its reported group revenue was 42pc higher at £4.8bn (€5.5bn) in the first six months of the year, while group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were up 76pc at £765m.

Of its revenue, £1.8bn was generated in the United States, up 71pc year on year. The group, whose main operating unit in the US is FanDuel, generated adjusted Ebitda of £49m in the first half, compared to a £132m loss in the first half of 2022.

Its US business saw its customer base measured in average monthly users jump 43pc to 3.1 million.

The company is forging ahead with plans for a stock market listing in the United States, and is weighing up the merits of retaining a listing in Ireland.

Flutter’s primary share listing is currently in London. But it has said it will look at the potential of later moving its primary listing from London to the United States.