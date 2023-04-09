Vermilion completes Corrib gas buy from Equinor for C$200m

Vermilion Energy, the Canadian-listed energy giant, announced it had closed the acquisition of Equinor Energy Ireland for a net purchase price of C$200m (€135m).

The Canadian company agreed with Equinor in November 2021 to acquire the Irish entity with an effective date of January 1, 2022, for a total consideration of C$434m, before closing adjustments and contingent payments.

According to a statement by Vermilion, the net purchase price was C$200m after various adjustments. These included the interim free cash flow between the effective date and closing date, which included Vermilion's estimates of European windfall taxes and how they would be implemented in Ireland, as well as the contingent payment and other closing adjustments.

The acquisition adds an incremental 36.5pc interest in the Corrib Natural Gas Project, increasing Vermilion's operated interest to 56.5pc.

The purchase makes Vermilion the largest provider of domestic natural gas in Ireland.

The Corrib gas field is located 83km off the northwest coast of Ireland.

Vermilion trades on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.