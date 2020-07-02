Veraison increases its stake in Aryzta to over 20pc

The shareholder group represented by Veraison has increased its stake in Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta to over 20pc.

In a statement this morning, the activist investors said they expect the board of Aryzta to hold its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) “without further delay.”

The EGM is due to take place next month.

The group are trying to oust chairman Gary McGann and have previously said that it wants to remove Mr Toland from the Aryzta board so he can concentrate on his CEO role.

The activists have proposed that Urs Jordi should be appointed chairman.

He's the former boss of Swiss baker Hiestand International -the company that was originally acquired by Irish group IAWS to create Aryzta.

Last month Aryzta said organic revenue was heading for a 23pc decline for the month to date in June, compared to a 36pc fall in May and 49pc in April.

It said it had €370m of liquidity as of June 25, compared to€385m at the end of March. Aryzta said the figure is stable compared to three months ago.

Online Editors