Vela Games to double number of staff after $17.3m funding boost

Vela Games, the Dublin-based video game studio, is to double its number of staff following its successful $17.3m (€14.6m) Series A funding round.

The company, which was founded by Travis George, Lisa Newon George and Brian Kaiser in 2018, plans to grow its Dublin base to 55 staff.

It will begin the expansion following the completion of its Series A funding round, led by Novator, which Icelandic billionaire Thor Bjorgolfsson heads. The round also counted global gaming giant Ubisoft and London Venture Partners.

Newon George, co-founder and publishing at Vela Games, said the company had high hopes for its future expansion following the round of funding. “It is very exciting to finalise our Series A funding round, especially as our investment partners share our passion and vision,” she said. “Growing our dedicated and talented team is vital to help us achieve our ambitious plans for Project-V and to introduce our new genre MOCO to the world. “With a technology hub like Dublin as our base, our future is very positive for the Vela team and our player community.” In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Vela Games chief executive Travis George said the hiring would take place “across disciplines”. The company is looking for artists, engineers in both services and gaming, game designers and support staff. Earlier this year, Vela Games successfully launched its first public playtesting period for its game Project-V, the studio’s first title in its Multiplayer Online Co-Operative (MOCO) gameplay genre. The game has entered its pre-alpha stage of development as the project grows. Project-V, an e-sports game, will enter its second test phase later this year. Interested players can sign up to its playtest community on the company’s website, Vela.games, for a chance to experience MOCO. Vela Games has raised $6.9m in funding rounds from investors before its Series A, including from financier Dermot Desmond’s IIU and Enterprise Ireland. It has raised over $24m in total to help create what it calls a new genre of gaming.