Vela Games to double number of staff after $17.3m funding boost

Travis George, CEO of Vela Games. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Travis George, CEO of Vela Games. Photo: Tony Gavin

Sean Pollock, Business Reporter

Vela Games, the Dublin-based video game studio, is to double its number of staff following its successful $17.3m (€14.6m) Series A funding round.

The company, which was founded by Travis George, Lisa Newon George and Brian Kaiser in 2018, plans to grow its Dublin base to 55 staff.

It will begin the expansion following the completion of its Series A funding round, led by Novator, which Icelandic billionaire Thor Bjorgolfsson heads. The round also counted global gaming giant Ubisoft and London Venture Partners.

