Vast majority haven’t moved Ulster and KBC accounts to new banks as deadline looms

Most customers of Ulster Bank and KBC have not yet closed their accounts with the banks even as thousands are being threatened with frozen funds and cancelled transactions from today (Friday).

Just 38pc of the current and deposit accounts that were open with the two departing banks at the beginning of the year had been shut by the end of October, according to new data published by the Central Bank.

Although the three remaining domestic retail banks opened 800,000 new accounts in the last 10 months – twice the typical number – there are nearly as many customers that haven’t migrated or closed yet.

The massive overhang and protracted migration process is threatening to delay the banks’ planned exits from the Irish market and has become a contentious issue with the Central Bank.

Ulster Bank is set to start freezing the least active accounts from today after extending its deadline for the first wave of account closures by a month to hasten its departure process.

But Central Bank officials continue to insist that the banks must meet consumer protection standards throughout the “unprecedented” forced migration so that nobody is left stranded without access to banking services.

“This account closing exercise is one we have and will continue to scrutinise very closely, as we have scrutinised each phase of the withdrawal, to ensure the clear expectations that we have set are being met,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“This includes in particular ensuring that no customer account is closed until all and every reasonable measure has been taken to ensure that the customer has been enabled to switch.”

Ulster Bank is now starting a phased process of cutting off account access for customers who were told in April and May that they had six months to move banks.

The bank is planning to freeze direct debits and standing orders while stopping access to funds. The affected customers will then have 30 days before their accounts are shut by the bank.

The intention is to push slow-moving customers to quickly find a new bank to do business with.

But the approach of Ulster Bank has drawn criticism for not giving customers enough time.

Labour TD Ged Nash said on Thursday that the Central Bank has an “obligation to prevent Ulster Bank from forcibly rebanking its customers” if it hasn’t abided by the Consumer Protection Code.

“The Consumer Protection Code which sets out the threshold that Ulster Bank must meet is very clear. Ulster Bank must ‘ensure all outstanding business is properly completed prior to the… cessation of operations’,” he said.

“The Central Bank needs to state clearly how they comprehended that this threshold has been met.”

The Central Bank has repeatedly warned that it will take unspecified action against Ulster and KBC if they don’t fulfil their obligations.

With the pace of account closings slowing by 14pc in October, according to the latest figures, it appears that customers may need far more time and help than the banks first anticipated.