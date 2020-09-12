Varadkar says Budget will aid Covid-hit sectors

Jessica Tidmarsh, from Cork, at Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois in 2018. The festival sector is just one of the sectors that has been devastated by Covid. Photo: Caroline Quinn

October's Budget will need to provide extra supports to sectors forced to remain closed for public health reasons so that they can survive and reopen later, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

He named the live music industry, the events sector, travel and aviation as well as the pub trade as needing extra supports.

"The Budget will need extra help for sectors mandated to remain closed for a long period," he said.

Measures will be needed to retain skills in those areas as well as to keep businesses alive so that they can eventually reopen, Mr Varadkar said yesterday.

"We don't want DJs to retrain as lawyers or riggers to become healthcare workers, we don't want people to move out of these sectors," he said.

"We want cities to be busy and exciting again," he said.

Events ranging from corporate conferences to festivals like Electric Picnic have been cancelled this year.

The comments, at a seminar run as part of the Dublin Economic Workshop, indicate the Tánaiste and Minister for Business is seeking a specific package for mothballed sectors in the October Budget

Mr Varadkar said Covid-19 will be "more akin a war or invasion" than an economic crash - with parts of the country potentially "occupied", "liberated" and "re-occupied" in waves.

Europe is currently seeing a second wave of infections but in Ireland it is so far less deadly than the initial wave last spring, he said.

"The best economic policy is to put public health first," Mr Varadkar said, but he added that "there is a level at which we can live with the virus".

The experience of Covid had highlighted the contribution of lower-paid workers in jobs like retail, delivery and cleaning but also the issue of low pay and high rents, he said.

"Things shouldn't go back to the way they were before," he said.

Speaking at the same seminar, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said the ECB's central assumption is that the economic crisis caused by the pandemic is temporary and will not last as long as the banking crisis.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel, conditional on public health and fiscal success," he said.

The ECB's central assumption is for a return to pre-Covid levels of economic activity by late 2022. Belief that the crisis is temporary can inform the decisions of policy makers, including those running budget deficits so that public sector demand can make up for the lack of private demand in the economy,

"It does mean significant fiscal policy can be entertained because it [the economic shock] is not open ended," Prof Lane said.

However, he said policy makers can use that extra spending to direct investment into trends such as digitalisation and the shift to a lower carbon economy that are already in train.

"Maybe what was inevitable can be accelerated," he said.

