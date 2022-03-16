Vandermeersch named as new Mediahuis Ireland CEO

Peter Vandermeersch (right) is succeeding Marc Vangeel (left) as chief executive of Mediahuis Ireland, the publisher of the Irish Independent

Peter Vandermeersch has been named as the next chief executive of Mediahuis Ireland, the publisher of the Irish Independent.

Mr Vandermeersch is succeeding Marc Vangeel, the CEO for the last three years since the Belgian-headquartered Mediahuis Group took over Independent News & Media.

Mr Vangeel will stay on as a board member of Mediahuis Ireland while taking up a strategic role within the wider group.

Mr Vandermeersch will take over with effect from August 1.

Mr Vandermeersch was previously editor of the Brussels-based newspaper De Standaard and of the Amsterdam-based daily NRC before becoming publisher of Mediahuis Ireland.

He has worked since 2019 in Dublin in close cooperation with Mr Vangeel as a member of the Mediahuis Ireland executive committee together with Ian Keogh, CEO of Reach Group, who will remain in that role.

Mr Vangeel will continue to oversee the business during the intervening period.

“The knowledge and experience Marc has built up during his career is invaluable to Mediahuis,” said Mediahuis group CEO Gert Ysebaert.

"Marc will continue to use this expertise in the further international development of our group in the coming years. And with Peter at the helm of our Irish organisation, I am convinced that Mediahuis Ireland will continue its strong growth and enjoy a bright future”.

Mediahuis Ireland publishes 18 national and local titles in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, including the Irish Independent, Sunday World and the Belfast Telegraph.

The company employs more than 700 staff.

In Ireland, the publisher now has more than 50,000 digital subscribers compared with 30,000 at the end of 2020.

Turnover for the group as a whole was €1.131bn last year. The Antwerp-based business has a major presence in its home market of Belgium, as well as the Netherlands, Ireland and Luxembourg, and has recently expanded into Germany.