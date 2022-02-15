Ireland saw record exports and a large boost in trade with Northern Ireland last year, as fuel imports surged in value.

Irish exports reached a record €165bn in value in 2021, the Central Statistics Office said, on the back of a large pharma sector and large growth in the manufacturing and transport sectors.

Total exports were up more than €3bn or 2pc on 2020 levels, the CSO said.

Medical and pharmaceutical exports made up 38pc of all exports last year, adding more than €62bn to the economy, the CSO said today, a slight increase (1pc, or of €535m) on 2020.

Manufactured goods exports saw the largest increase in 2021, over 2020, up 16.5pc, while machinery and transport grew 8.5pc in value last year.

Imports also grew to record levels last year, up 18pc to €102bn, the first time imports have cross the €100bn mark.

The rise is largely due to surging oil and gas prices, with imports of mineral fuels increasing by 82pc, or €2.8bn.

The European Central Bank estimates that rising fuel prices are responsible for around half of the overall spike in prices.

Preliminary CSO figures also show a huge boost in trade with Northern Ireland, with imports up increasing by 65pc (just under €1.6bn) and exports up 54pc (€3.7bn) on 2020 levels.

Trade with mainland Britain, meanwhile, continued its post-Brexit pattern, with imports down 13pc compared to 2020, while exports were up 17pc in value.

Imports from the EU were up 13pc in 2021, compared to 2020 evidence of a shift in suppliers reported anecdotally by many firms.

The US remained Irish biggest single export destination, accounting for 32pc of total exports last year. The EU accounted for 37pc of total exports while exports to Great Britain made up 9pc of total exports.

The EU is Ireland’s main import partner, making up 33pc of total imports in 2021, with imports from Great Britain making up 15pc.

Imports to Britain still exceeded exports in 2021.