Valeo boosts revenues with purchase of German sweet firm

Valeo Foods has bought German confectionery group Schluckwerder, bringing the Irish company’s annual revenues to more than €1.2bn.

It is the second acquisition by Valeo in less than a month and its 18th since the company was founded 11 years ago.

Valeo Foods was established in Ireland in 2010 as a portfolio business of CapVest Partners. It has expanded since then and now owns a range of high-profile brands such as Kettle crisps, Batchelors, Kelkin and Rowse.

Schluckwerder operates three production facilities in northern Germany. Retailers including Lidl, Aldi and Netto form a core part of its business. More than 25pc of its products are sold outside Germany.

The firm generates annual revenues of about €100m and employs close to 500 people. It brings Valeo’s total workforce to about 4,500.

It also marks Valeo’s first acquisition in Germany.

Schluckwerder, founded in 1956, has been sold to Valeo Foods by German mid-market private equity firm Novum Capital. The German confectioner’s units also include marzipan maker Erasmi & Carstens.

Novum Capital acquired the business in 2019, enabling former shareholder Rolf Schluckwerder to retire.

Valeo group chief executive Seamus Kearney described Schluckwerder as a “great business”.

“It significantly strengthens our presence in continental Europe,” he said. “Its purchase represents the continued realisation of our strategy of building a major international food business where we see further opportunities for expansion. Schluckwerder is our first German acquisition and we expect to further grow our European business unit alongside our existing significant platforms in the UK and Ireland.”

Mr Kearney said Valeo will continue to focus on acquisition targets in categories with stable demand characteristics.

Last month, Valeo sealed the acquisition of UK snack company It's All Good (IAG), the leading producer of tortilla chips in the UK. That adds about £37m in annualised turnover to Valeo.

Online Editors