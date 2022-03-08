Vaccine research group Open Orphan on target for 2021 profit growth

Vaccine research group Open Orphan says it is on target for revenues of around £40m (€48m) in 2021.

In a trading update published today, the company said it expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be positive in 2021, after a negative result in 2020.

Open Orphan finished 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of £15.6m (around €19m).

The company is targeting revenues in the region of £50m in 2022 for its non-Covid work, with additional Covid revenues expected, depending on the timing of human trials.

Open Orphan is set to open two new volunteer recruitment screening facilities for its ‘FluCamp’ clinical trials service in London and Manchester.

The service is operated by London-based hVivo, Europe’s only commercial quarantine clinic and on-site virology laboratory and studies treatment for cold, flu, respiratory disease RSV, Covid-19 and other viral illnesses.

Chief executive officer Yamin Khan said the new facilities would double Open Orphan’s volunteer screening capacity and expand its clinical trial and laboratory services offering.

“As a result of the changes, we have the potential to expand the scope of our business as we head into a crucial period of substantial growth across the infectious disease market. I believe we are now very well positioned with an enhanced clinical trial offering and unique volunteer and patient recruitment capacity, which will enable us to serve an increasing pool of Big Pharma and biotechnology clients seeking to test novel therapeutics against different infectious and respiratory diseases.”

Open Orphan is led by Irish entrepreneur Cathal Friel and joined the Dublin and London stock exchanges in 2019.

Executive chairman Mr Friel said that he was “pleased” with the performance of the firm “despite difficult market conditions during the year”.

"We have continued our strong work at the start of this year, and our new facilities in both London and Manchester will not only enable the company to screen a greater number of potential volunteers, it will also increase our total bed count to 62.

“Considering the greater size and functionality of the new facilities, as well as their cost, the company has executed the expansion in a highly cost-efficient manner.”

Last week Open Orphan spin-out Poolbeg Pharma said it was building momentum despite 2021 losses and a drop in share price.