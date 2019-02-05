US-based Sedgwick to create 250 jobs as it builds international services hub in Dublin

Risk solutions firm Sedgwick is to create 250 jobs here as it aims to establish an international services hub in Dublin.

The US-headquartered company already employs 400 people in Ireland across its seven offices in Sligo, Donegal, Galway, Limerick, Cork, Waterford and Dublin.

Roles to be filled span a range of verticals including customer service, sales, claims, property, liability, accident and health insurance, as well as corporate finance, technology and compliance.

CEO Malcolm Hughes said that the expansion was due to the success of the existing Irish operation.

"We see growth being driven by a strong pipeline of new business projects, responding to our growing client demands, and a demand for managed solutions in anticipation of Brexit."

Sedgwick, which has secured a contract with Irish Life Health, plans to set up teams in Dublin to provide corporate services, such as finance and IT support, to the global group.

The job vacancies are currently live, with the company expecting to have them completely filled over the next two years.

While the company's offices in Dublin have capacity for a larger workforce, Sedgwick is planning "regional expansion to incorporate these roles".

