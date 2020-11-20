US tech firm Trust Stamp moves closer to Dublin listing

American identity technology firm Trust Stamp has filed a pre-admission announcement regarding its intention to seek admission of its class A common stock to trading on Euronext Growth.

Euronext Growth is a market operated by Euronext Dublin for high growth small and mid-cap companies.

The Atlanta-based authentication services partner to credit card giants Mastercard and Synchrony Financial chose Dublin over New York's Nasdaq and the London Stock Exchange.

Gareth Genner, CEO and co-founder of Trust Stamp said: “We are delighted to have filed our pre-admission announcement to shortly deliver a direct listing for Trust Stamp on the Euronext Growth market in Dublin.

The support we have received from the team at Euronext, our advisers and our shareholders has enabled us to deliver another great milestone for the business.”

The company has appointed Davy as its Euronext Growth adviser in relation to a possible admission, which will represent the first direct listing on Euronext Growth in Ireland.

The five-year-old firm, with just 47 employees worldwide, has built a proprietary technology called EgHash that thwarts digital fraudsters and allows undocumented people to prove their identity without handing over biometric data.

EgHashes already are used to identify more than 150 million people, from credit card users to children needing vaccines in parts of the world with no internet or medical records.

Trust Stamp will be the first firm to float on Euronext Dublin since pharmaceuticals distributor Uniphar in July 2019.

Two Irish firms - software maker Fineos and waste management firm Kollect - held IPOs last year in Australia and Sweden, respectively.





Online Editors