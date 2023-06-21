US semiconductor firm AMD to create 290 jobs in Ireland with $135m investment

US semiconductor company AMD has announced plans to invest up to $135m (€123m) in its Irish operations over the next four years.

The investment will focus on funding research and development projects for artificial intelligence, data centres, networking and 6G communications infrastructure,

AMD also plans to create up to 290 engineering and research positions in both Dublin and Cork, as well as a broad number of additional support roles.

Last year, AMD acquired US technology company Xilinx, which has had an Irish site since 1994. Its operations here were focused on manufacturing, operations support, engineering and administration services.

Following the acquisition in 2022, Ireland is now home to one of AMD’s largest R&D facilities in Europe.

“By further investing and expanding our presence in Dublin and Cork, we are committed to continuing to both drive innovation in Ireland and to support the European semiconductor ecosystem,” Ruth Cotter, senior vice president for marketing, communications and human resources, said.

"Through this investment, our R&D teams in Ireland will design innovative high-performance and adaptive computing engines to accelerate data centre, networking, 6G communications and embedded solutions while taking a leadership position on artificial intelligence,” she added.

The investment was supported by IDA Ireland.

IDA chief executive Michael Lohan said AMD’s investment in its operations here will “continue to push the boundaries of what is possible while contributing further to Ireland's position as a global technology leader.”

The announcement was also welcomed by Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney.

"This significant investment will not only bolster our thriving technology sector but also create long-term career opportunities for both highly experienced professionals and new graduates from engineering disciplines,” he said.