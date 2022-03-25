US real estate giant Brookfield to acquire Irish property firm Hibernia for €1bn

Two Dockland Central in Dublin, which Hibernia REIT sold in 2021 to German investor Commerz Real AG. Photo: Gareth Byrne

Property investment firm Hibernia REIT has reached a deal on a cash offer by a subsidiary of US real estate giant Brookfield, valuing the firm at around €1.089bn.

The offer price is for €1.60 per share in Hibernia, with a 3.4 cent dividend per share.

The offer, by Benedict Real Estate Bidco, represents a 35.6pc premium to Hibernia’s undisturbed closing price of €1.180 on March 24.

Bidco is a newly incorporated Irish company established for the purpose of the acquisition. It is a subsidiary of one of Brookfield's real estate private funds. Brookfield is one of the world's largest owners and operators of real estate with over $250bn of real estate assets globally,

Hibernia REIT chair Danny Kitchen said the acquisition came as a result of the Irish-listed firm trading “at a persistent discount” per share despite “a track record of successfully recycling capital into value accretive opportunities”.

He said it would allow shareholders to realise their investment “at a significant premium”.

“The acquisition recognises the Company's prospects and the quality of its portfolio of assets and delivers an acceleration of the value we expect to be created from completion of Hibernia REIT's major office development projects,” he said.

In December, Hibernia pre-leased 288,500 sqft in its Harcourt Square office development to KPMG Ireland in a 20-year deal that will see KPMG pay initial annual rent of €17m from the start of the lease in 2026.

It also completed the sale of its One and Two Dockland Central properties to Commerz Real AG last year for €152.3m.

As at 31 December 2021, Hibernia REIT's property portfolio was independently valued at approximately €1.327bn.

The company saw a return to growth and a boost in portfolio value- last year as activity in Dublin picked up post-lockdown.

At the end of December Hibernia’s net debt was €146m, with cash and undrawn facilities of €374m.

Brad Hyler, managing partner and head of European real estate at Brookfield, said his firm was excited to combine its “global real estate expertise with Hibernia REIT's established operating platform and portfolio of high-quality standing and development assets in Dublin's most strategic submarkets”.