US military-linked firm wins Irish Rail contract

The Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division and its partner Sqills would deliver ticketing system upgrades for the national railway network. (stock photo)

Cubic Corporation, a New York Stock Exchange-listed group which has provided training systems to the US military, has announced it has won an $11m (€9.3m) contract to enhance Iarnród Éireann's ticketing system.

In the announcement, Cubic said its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division and its partner Sqills, a ticketing software provider, would deliver ticketing system upgrades for the national railway network.

Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) has been working with Cubic and Sqills since 2015, with its ticketing systems going live in 2017. In that time customer features such as self-cancellation, booking modification and improved customer experience have been delivered helping drive increased revenue through the website.

Iarnród Éireann said the website had become a significant sales channel. "The nature of the new agreement is that Iarnród Éireann will automatically get system upgrades over the life of the agreement, up to early 2027," it said. "This means that Iarnród Éireann's ticketing system will stay current with emerging technical trends and evolving customer needs, ensuring that our customers continue to benefit from system modernisation. The core technology S3 is used by many railways around Europe."