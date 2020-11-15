| 10.6°C Dublin

US military-linked firm wins Irish Rail contract

The Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division and its partner Sqills would deliver ticketing system upgrades for the national railway network. (stock photo) Expand

Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

Cubic Corporation, a New York Stock Exchange-listed group which has provided training systems to the US military, has announced it has won an $11m (€9.3m) contract to enhance Iarnród Éireann's ticketing system.

In the announcement, Cubic said its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division and its partner Sqills, a ticketing software provider, would deliver ticketing system upgrades for the national railway network.

Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) has been working with Cubic and Sqills since 2015, with its ticketing systems going live in 2017. In that time customer features such as self-cancellation, booking modification and improved customer experience have been delivered helping drive increased revenue through the website.

