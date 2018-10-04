US medtech firm chooses Limerick base for new €80m manufacturing facility

A US medtech firm has chosen National Technology Park, Castletroy, Limerick as the location of its new facility in Ireland.

The investment Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are making, which is focused on innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring, is expected to be around €80m.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the company's project here would create 600 jobs when the facility is completed in 2021.

These roles will range from leadership opportunities, planning, quality control, assembly, engineering and finance.

More than 60 new roles will be employed initially in various functions including production staff, engineering, and management.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Edwards Lifesciences new purpose-built manufacturing facility here will span 170,000 square feet.

"The site we have selected to base our operations in Ireland was chosen for many reasons, but one main attraction for us was the wealth of experienced talent available with the skills we require in the medical technology sector," Nathan Tenzer, Plant General Manager, said.

"This plant is an integral part of our global supply strategy with locations in the United States and elsewhere, to support our future growth and reliability of supply as we serve patients worldwide."

Edwards Lifesciences' initial site in the Shannon Free Zone opened in August of this year. Recruitment is ongoing for this site and the new permanent facility in Castletroy.

