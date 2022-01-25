| 6.9°C Dublin

US lawsuit against Aryzta is set for trial next January

McKee Foods has sued Cuisine de France owner over lost earnings

Aryzta's Urs Jordi Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

A multi-million dollar lawsuit in the United States against Cuisine de France owner Aryzta is now slated to begin before a jury in January next year.

The case had originally been due to be heard in August this year.

