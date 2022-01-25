US lawsuit against Aryzta is set for trial next January

A multi-million dollar lawsuit in the United States against Cuisine de France owner Aryzta is now slated to begin before a jury in January next year.

The case had originally been due to be heard in August this year.

The long-running legal case has now been pencilled in to begin at a Tennessee courthouse in Chattanooga on January 24. The trial is expected to last five days.

If it proceeds, it will be the culmination of a more than five-year legal battle.

Tennessee-based McKee Foods has claimed it lost millions of dollars in sales due to problems at some of Aryzta’s former manufacturing sites in the United States.

The $16m lawsuit by McKee against the Swiss-Irish baked-goods firm has its roots in an immigration crackdown against workers at Aryzta facilities in Chicago that resulted in 750 of them being let go.

That resulted in major production issues.

The workers had been supplied to Aryzta by a third-party staffing agency.

McKee Foods sued Aryzta in late 2017, claiming it had lost and continues to lose millions of dollars in lost profits as Aryzta was allegedly unable to fulfil all its orders.

McKee sells well-known snacks in the United States, such as those under the Little Debbie brand.

In 2018, Aryzta sold its Cloverhill bakery to Hostess Brands, and its Cicero plant in Chicago was sold to Bimbo Bakeries.

Aryzta exited the North America market last year, selling the business for $850m to an affiliate of US private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg.

Aryzta and McKee have spent more than four years arguing over disclosure and a number of other key matters in the case, including the period for which damages could be claimed.

Aryzta, whose customers include McDonald’s and Subway, endured a boardroom battle last year that saw activist shareholders successfully install their own nominee, Urs Jordi, as chairman. He’s also interim chief executive.

The battle saw Irish businessman Gary McGann step down as chairman, while former Glanbia senior executive and ex-DAA boss Kevin Toland suddenly resigned as CEO in November 2020.

In an update to investors last October, Mr Jordi said that Aryzta’s business strategy has been “completely transformed”.

“Organic growth has returned after years of decline and expect to sustain this positive organic growth trend,” he said.

“We have exceeded expectations in delivering on our disposal programme in terms of timing and level of proceeds,” he added. “This in turn has allowed us to agree a new five-year credit facility and to pay the accumulated deferred and current interest on our hybrids.”

Aryzta’s total revenue from continuing operations fell 8.6pc to €1.5bn in its last financial year.

Its underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from continuing operations declined 7.9pc to €173.4m.