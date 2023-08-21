US law firm Clark Hill acquires HBMO Solicitors

Clark Hill has acquired Dublin-based HBMO Solicitors as the US law firm continues to expand its presence in Ireland.

HBMO Solicitors, which was formerly known as Noel Smyth and Partners, was founded in 1978. The Irish commercial law firm specialises in commercial property, litigation, corporate, banking, private client services, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

Following the deal, ten solicitors and support staff will join Clark Hill’s existing team here, bringing the number of lawyers in the firm’s Irish office in Dublin city to 31.

“Being part of an international law firm in an increasingly amalgamated global economy has incredible benefit to our clients,” HBMO solicitor Ronan Hannigan said.

Clark Hill chief executive John Hensien said that the expansion in Ireland remains a key priority for the firm.

"Ireland's significance as a strategic location for international business, and its position in terms of two-way transatlantic economic investment, continues to reinforce the importance of our Irish presence, and our ability to provide seamless, full-service legal support on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said.

Clark Hill now has 27 locations, with 700 lawyers in the US, Ireland and Mexico.

Last year, the firm merged with Eames Solicitors, adding four lawyers to its team.

In 2019, it also merged with Irish law firm O’Grady’s Solicitors.

Prior to this merger, Clark Hill had already established a small office in Dublin in 2017.