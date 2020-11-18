US insurance company to create 50 jobs in Carlow

Unum, a United States headquartered insurance company, is creating 50 jobs in Carlow.

This is on top of the 150 people it already employs at its Technology Centre of Excellence in Carlow.

The company provides group and individual income protection insurance in the United States, UK and Poland.

The Fortune 500 firm has had a presence in the South East region since 2008.

The expansion is supported by the government through IDA Ireland.

Padraig O’Neill, MD & VP Unum Ireland, said: “Unum is extremely proud of the impact our Technology Centre in Carlow has on our business. The software engineering roles in AWS, salesforce, data science & analytics are helping accelerate our digital transformation.”

Unum’s portfolio includes disability, life, accident, critical illness, cancer, dental and vision coverage.

In 2018, the company reported total revenue of $11.6bn (€9.7bn) and claims paid of $7.2bn (€6bn).

Commenting on the expansion, CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan said: “Unum has been a key client for IDA Ireland in the South East region since it established there 12 years ago.

Unum is a significant employer of technologists in the region, the largest tech employer in Carlow and a key partner to the Carlow Institute of Technology from which it employs a substantial portion of its graduates.”

Online Editors