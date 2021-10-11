US firms ‘less worried’ about corporate tax change than other economic issues

Survey has shown that 94pc of multinationals based in Ireland said their corporate headquarters have a really favourable view of Ireland for continuing investment. Photo: Marc Condren

US firms are to spearhead a massive wave of post- pandemic investment in Ireland as the Government targets the creation of 660,000 overall new jobs by 2040.

American Chamber of Commerce Ireland (AMCHAM) chief executive Mark Redmond pointed out that US firms deliver a major wave of investment in areas ranging from IT to robotics over the next decade – with the new OECD-led higher corporation tax rate having little or no impact on Irish-based US firms.

Mr Redmond pointed out that one-third of US multinationals operating in Ireland have been here for more than 20 years – and there will be no exodus from Ireland despite the tax rate going from 12.5pc to 15pc.

Some US firms have been operating successfully in Ireland for more than 50 years.

The overwhelming majority have invested massively over many years in Irish plants, machinery and staffing.

AMCHAM represents more than 800 US firms in Ireland who employ 180,000 workers directly and 144,000 workers indirectly.

“When you look at the IDA projections for the current four year plan, there are 50,000 additional jobs going to be created within the multinational sector,” he said.

“We think that is quite realistic. I have never seen the current level of confidence in Ireland as an inward investment location.

“One of our surveys has shown that 94pc of multinationals based in Ireland said their corporate headquarters have a really favourable view of Ireland for continuing investment.”

AMCHAM pointed out that the potential 15pc corporate tax rate had been flagged for a considerable period of time.

Mr Redmond stressed that, for US firms, the priority issues lie in other areas such as cyber security, infrastructure development, the availability of skilled workers and accommodation for staff.

“To attract this continued inward investment there are some really essential factors that Ireland simply has to get right,” he said.

Ireland’s attractiveness to investment has been further underlined by its status, following Brexit, as the only English-speaking member state of the EU.

Irish firms are the ninth largest investors in the US and employ 110,000 workers across all 50 US states.