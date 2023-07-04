US firms call on Government to tackle ‘housing gap’ and plan for growing population

A majority of US firms is set to hire more people here in the next year but say the Government must "effectively plan for its people and economy”.

More than two-thirds (70pc) of US firms surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland (AmCham) expect to increase employment in Ireland in the next 12 months, up from 64pc in March.

Almost all (91pc) respondents said their US headquarters have a positive view of Ireland as an investment or growth location.

But the survey, published in time for American Independence Day, found that 57pc cited housing as the most important challenge for Ireland to overcome in order for their businesses to grow.

Almost two-thirds of firms (60pc) said housing requires the most urgent investment from Government.

It’s not the first time the business grouping has called for housing investment. In March, AmCham bosses told Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien at an event that the future of investment would be as much about where people want to live as where firms want to locate.

A large majority (82pc) said the Government should implement a “triage system to prioritise critical infrastructure and investments within the planning system”.

And 96pc said certainty of energy cost and supply was important for more foreign investment in Ireland.

“AmCham’s vision for Ireland in 2050 is that Ireland will be recognised globally as being able to effectively plan for its people and economy,” said American Chamber President Seamus Fives.

“Our challenge, and our opportunity, is to show the world that we can plan and deliver a society where 8 million people can lead healthy, safe and successful lives. We believe now is the time to make the necessary investments, not only to address the challenges of today, but to seize the opportunities of tomorrow.”

US multinationals now employ 210,000 people in Ireland, an increase of over 30pc in four years, AmCham estimates.

The business organisation has submitted a pre-budget statement calling on the Government to deliver critical infrastructure and address the “housing gap”.

AmCham is also calling for more investment in renewable energy, skills (particularly digital and cyber skills) and “enhancements” to the research ecosystem.

While 93pc of those surveyed said Ireland’s workforce meets their recruitment needs, 76pc said there should be more collaboration between universities and industry.

Almost 30pc of those surveyed said green tax incentives for businesses were important.