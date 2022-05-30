US firm Biomerics to create 40 jobs in Galway

US medical device manufacturer Biomerics is opening a new facility in Galway, creating 40 jobs

The 2,000 square foot facility in Galway will focus on the research and development of balloon catheters for use in future medical devices and applications.

The centre will also act as an extension to Biomerics’ current operations in its facility in Athens, Texas.

It will be the company’s second facility outside the United States, with the other plant located in Costa Rica.

The company said it made the decision to locate in Galway due to the region’s existing cluster of medical device companies, as well as access to a skilled labour pool, suppliers and vendors. The expansion is also supported by IDA Ireland.

“Our focus will be on next-generation technologies, including micro- and sensing balloons,” said Todd McFarland, president of the Biomerics FMI division.

"Additionally, the facility will provide more capacity to support our strategic customers in the interventional markets we serve.”

“We are always looking for new ways to innovate as it is the lifeblood of any company and adding a location here in Ireland helps us magnify our efforts and strengthen our vision," said chief executive Travis Sessions.