US court seeks ‘evidence’ from Grant Thornton's Irish business in Pornhub case

Serena Fleites took the US case against MindGeek, which owns Pornhub. Photo: Depositphotos Expand

Close

Serena Fleites took the US case against MindGeek, which owns Pornhub. Photo: Depositphotos

Sean Pollock Email

A US court is to seek evidence from professional services giant Grant Thornton’s Irish business concerning an alleged child sexual abuse material case involving one of the world’s largest pornography companies, MindGeek which owns Pornhub

Serena Fleites took the US case against MindGeek and others in 2021. She alleges MindGeek runs one of the world’s largest human-trafficking ventures and had monetised child sexual abuse material of her. She further alleged Mindgeek used its international corporate structure of “hundreds of sham shell corporations” to mask the process and launder payments.

