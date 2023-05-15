US computer chip firm to invest €630m in new Limerick facility

US semiconductor company Analog Devices (ADI) is set to invest €630m in a new research and manufacturing facility at its European regional headquarters in Limerick.

The construction of the new centre, which will be located in Raheen Business Park, is expected to add 600 new jobs to its current Irish workforce of 1,500.

The facility will support ADI’s development of innovations focused on the industrial, automotive and healthcare industries, as well as a number of other sectors.

ADI also reported that the opening of the new facility will also triple the overall wafer production capacity of the site.

The new investment is planned as part of a collaboration related to the European Union’s Important Projects of Common European Interest related to microelectronics and communication technologies.

ADI has been active in Ireland since 1976.

Last year, ADI also invested €100m in an innovation centre at its Limerick centre, while ADI’s main European research and development centre in Limerick has generated more than 1,000 patents since its inception.

“Since 1976, Ireland has been a critical innovation centre for ADI, thanks to its strong academic and research organisations, business ecosystem, and progressive government leadership,” ADI CEO and chair Vincent Roche said.

"This massive €630m investment is great news for local employment with lots of jobs being created during the construction phase, and 600 high-end graduate jobs,” added Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.