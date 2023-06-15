US-based AssuredPartners buys fourth Irish insurer in a year

Sayers Insurances services over 2,000 customers

Global brokerage AssuredPartners has acquired a fourth family-owned insurer, the latest in a series of tie-ups in the Irish market. Stock image

Global broker AssuredPartners has bought Co Kerry-based Sayers Insurances, its fourth Irish acquisition in a year.

The family-run Sayers brokerage was founded almost 40 years ago and currently services over 2,000 customers from its office in Castlemaine.

US-headquartered AssuredPartners is one of the largest independently owned insurance brokers in the world, with more than 450 agencies and 10,000 staff across the US, UK, Ireland and Belgium.

The group, founded in 2011, entered the Irish market in June 2022 with the acquisition of Killarney-based Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers (GMIB), in a deal understood to have been worth around €100m.

The Sayers deal is being done via GMIB and is expected to complete in August.

The Sayers family will continue to be actively involved in the growing brokerage, the company said in a statement.

“The combination of our local knowledge and understanding of client needs, alongside the scale, service and product range available from AssuredPartners, makes this a natural fit for Sayers and our clients,” said Sayers Insurances founder and managing director, Garry Sayers.

Since acquiring Kerry-based GMIB last year, AssuredPartners has also bought O’Callaghan Insurances in Dundalk, Co Louth and O’Donovan Insurances in Killaloe, Co Clare.

Total annual gross written premium (GWP) at the group’s Ireland business is now more than €120m.

The group plans to double its Irish business to over €200m in the next 12 months.

David Heathfield, chief executive of AssuredPartners UK & Ireland, said the firm has “enormous respect” for family brokerages like Sayers “for the depth and quality of their relationships, services and local knowledge”.

“Given the benefits of scale we can add for locally based brokerages and their clients, we remain an active buyer of quality brokerages and would expect to increase our GWP to over €200m over the next full calendar year through a combination of continued organic growth and acquisitions,” he said.

The Irish market has seen more than 50 brokerage deals in the last five years, with smaller family-run businesses increasingly being snapped up by international players, often backed by private equity.

Some of the most recent acquirers in the Irish market include Arachas/Ardonagh Group, Aston Lark and Arthur J Gallagher.

Payments app Revolut said earlier this year it was preparing to launch an Irish car insurance service, promising discounts of up to 30pc on the next-best insurance deal in the market.