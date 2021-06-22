US backer says its €650m Shannon LNG plant is back on

THE Shannon natural gas project is back in business, with US backer New Fortress Energy confirming it is ready to apply for planning permission.

The move comes despite Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan’s freeze on new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals pending an energy supply review.

A previous plan for the Shannon estuary was put on ice in 2019 after criticism by environmental activists and US celebrities over the use of fracked gas.

The new €650m project includes a 600 megawatt (MW) power plant with an integrated 120 MW battery storage facility, and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal – enough to power 600,000 homes.

It would be the first of its kind in Ireland.

It will sit on a 600-acre site between Ballylongford and Tarbert in Co Kerry, the same land bank that was used for the previous project.

Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy (NFE), said yesterday that it is ready to apply for the first phase of development of the site.

“The Shannon Technology & Energy Park will be transformative for the region,” said Sam Abdalla, NFE’s vice-president of project development.

“The proposed development will provide a major energy infrastructure asset that addresses Ireland’s looming shortfall in stable electricity generation and overcomes the issue of energy isolation.”

The project is to be privately funded, NFE confirmed, with An Bord Pleanála handling the application directly as the plant has been granted “strategic infrastructure” status.

It is no longer being considered as a European project of common interest, which would have allowed for speedier planning and possible EU funding.

The Government has pledged to generate 70pc of electricity from renewables by 2030.

It also ruled out the use of fracked gas in last year’s Programme for Government.

American singer Cher, filmmaker Michael Moore and actor Mark Ruffalo have all spoken out about previous versions of the project, and almost 50 US NGOs signed a letter to the then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in 2019 urging him to abandon the project.

NFE told An Bord Pleanála in its pre-application consultations that “the proposed development is not dependent on fracked gas” and that “it is confident that it can source gas from non-fracked sources in order to meet the energy demand and security of supply in Ireland”.

Construction on the LNG project is expected to take three years, providing 270 short-term jobs.

Once the plant is up and running, it will provide 70 long-term jobs.

The company also has plans to build a series of data centres on the site, which it says could create a further 400 jobs.

LNG is a natural gas that has been cooled to reduce its volume and ship more easily. Most LNG in the world is imported from the US.

Ireland gets around 60pc of its gas from the Corrib field and imports around 35pc from the UK via two pipelines, but Corrib is due to cease production by 2030.

Meanwhile, Eirgrid has forecast energy generation deficits from 2025 in situations when demand is high.