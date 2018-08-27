Dublin-based UrbanVolt has become the first Irish firm to join an eclectic international club of companies that includes everything from Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream, to Danone, to outdoor clothing company Patagonia.

Dublin-based UrbanVolt has become the first Irish firm to join an eclectic international club of companies that includes everything from Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream, to Danone, to outdoor clothing company Patagonia.

UrbanVolt has the spark it needs for B Corp status

The innovative Irishenergy services company, established in 2015, has been accorded the international B Corp status, which denotes that a firm has met rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, governance, accountability and transparency.

About 2,600 companies spread acrossin 60 countries and overmore than 150 industries have reached the standard but this is a first for an Irish company.

Edel Kennedy, head of marketing at UrbanVolt, said the company had been inspired by Patagonia’s desire to use the power of business to fundamentally change the world for the better.

“Businesses have to make money to survive, that’s a given. But that’s not enough anymore. You have to use the power of business to do good and influence positive change in the world, especially when it comes to the environment,” she said.

Online Editors