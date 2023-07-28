UPS ordered to pay €15,000 to worker with asthma

Commission ruling was over Covid working arrangements

The Irish arm of delivery giant UPS has been ordered to pay €15,000 to a worker with asthma after denying his request to retrain remotely during Covid.

Joe Myers took a job in September 2018 as a customer service representative at the firm’s Citywest site in Dublin, with a gross monthly wage of €2,500.

He resigned from the firm in January 2021 and submitted two key complaints to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The first was that he had been constructively dismissed, which is where an employer’s actions or inactions are considered to be so intolerable that the worker has no choice but to leave.

The second was that he was discriminated against on the grounds of disability.

The WRC dismissed the first complaint, but upheld the second.

It found Myers, who had asthma, had been discriminated against by not being permitted to work from home during Covid, awarding six months of pay.

Myers first raised a workplace issue in November 2019. He said that a team leader prevented him from entering the workplace, pushing him out the door. He reported this as assault to the HR officer, with Gardaí also being called.

Gardaí told him that the CCTV footage didn’t reveal any point of physical contact between him and the colleague, and in November the HR investigation concluded.

In December, the team leader then made a complaint about Myers. Myers said the stress brought on by this sequence of events forced him to take sick leave.

He said he was not facilitated in his attempts to return to work, and remained on sick leave until resigning in January 2021. The complaint from his colleague did not proceed while he was on sick leave.

The WRC found the complaint about constructive dismissal was not well founded, and this was not upheld.

However, it upheld a separate complaint from Myers.

Myers requested that he be allowed to return to work remotely in September 2020. He said this was needed as he had asthma, and could provide a doctor’s note if needed. He said his colleagues were allowed to work and train from home.

At the time, Myers was completing discount training for staff in new roles from home via Zoom.

However, he was told he must work from the office, which he said put him and his family at risk during a pandemic.

Myers said this was discriminatory against him compared to other employees who were allowed work from home. He wrote to a company director several weeks later again raising the issue, but received no response.

“The respondent [UPS] gave no evidence of offering any information to the complainant as to why this remote training, on offer to other employees, was out of the question for the complainant,” the WRC said.

“In denying him access to remote training they were denying the complainant re-entry to the workforce. In this he was treated less favourably than a person without a disability.

“Taking all of the circumstances into account, I order the respondent to pay the complaint the sum of €15,000.”