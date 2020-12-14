UPMC expands Irish footprint with purchase of Kilkenny’s Aut Even Hospital

US healthcare operator UPMC has bought Kilkenny's Aut Even Hospital, the oldest private hospital in Ireland, to further expand its services in the country.

The acquisition is part of a plan to add new medical services to the 71-bed facility, which is being renamed UPMC Aut Even Hospital, and to create the UPMC Global Technology Operations Centre in Kilkenny.

Terms of the deal, which is subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, were not disclosed.

Aut Even is the latest addition to the UPMC franchise in Ireland following last year's purchase of Clane Hospital - now known as UPMC Kildare Hospital.

“The purchase of UPMC Aut Even gives us the opportunity to conveniently and effectively treat more patients close to home,” said Charles Bogosta, president of UPMC International. “Our growing footprint in Ireland means that more patients in more places will have access to health care managed by a leading academic medical centre focused on providing cutting-edge treatments and world-class quality to every patient we serve.”

UPMC, which stands for University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, is a $21bn healthcare provider that operates more than 40 hospitals around the world with more than 8,000 beds and 80,000 employees.

UPMC is best known here as the operator of the Whitfield Clinic in Waterford, and it owns and operates several joint ventures with private healthcare providers around the country.

The group entered the Irish private healthcare market in 2006 when it opened a cancer centre in Waterford

In addition to its own facilities, UPMC provides services such as cancer treatment and sports medicine in conjunction with other hospitals.

The company has a joint venture with Bon Secours Hospital Group, which runs well-known private hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

Aut Even currently delivers a wide range of surgical, diagnostic and medical services across more than 20 specialities, including orthopaedics, ophthalmology, gynecology, endoscopy and radiology.

“With the acquisition of Aut Even, UPMC will expand patient choice for receiving trusted, high-quality care in Ireland,” said David Beirne, managing director of UPMC in Ireland and senior vice president of UPMC International.

He added that UPMC also expects to continue working closely with public hospitals through the Covid-19 pandemic to assist in providing care to all patients as required.

























Online Editors