UPMC expands Irish footprint with purchase of Dublin’s Sports Surgery Clinic

Sports Surgery Clinic, the private sports clinic in Dublin whose backers include former Ireland and Manchester United footballer Kevin Moran and his surgeon brother Ray Moran, has been acquired by US healthcare operator UPMC.

Sports Surgery Clinic, which is located in the north Dublin suburb of Santry, is an independent hospital focused on joint replacement and surgery for sport-related soft tissue injuries.

Founded by Ray Moran in 2007, the clinic now has space for 101 patients. There are more than 40 consultants focused on orthopaedic surgery and allied specialties working at the facility, as well as more than 400 nurses, physiotherapists, and other health care professionals.

The value of the acquisition was not disclosed.

“We look forward to working with UPMC to build on the legacy of excellence and innovation that the Sports Surgery Clinic has established as we expand the scope and location of our services for the benefit of patients,” Mr Moran said.

“SSC will complement our existing network of orthopaedic care in the U.S. and Europe and ensures that we can provide access to care to more patients, close to home,” added UPMC International president Charles Bogosta.

The purchase of the Sports Surgery Clinic in Dublin marks the fourth hospital acquisition in Ireland by the Pittsburgh-based healthcare provider. The three hospitals currently owned by UPMC are located in Waterford, Kilkenny and Clane in Kildare.

The healthcare operator also has two advanced radiotherapy centres, three sports medicine clinics and several outpatient facilities across Ireland.