UPMC confirms takeover of Clane hospital

Private healthcare operator UPMC says it has acquired Clane General Hospital in County Kildare, in partnership with the Institute of Eye Surgery (IOES). The facility will be named UPMC Kildare Hospital.

UPMC said will also work with IOES to create a national Ophthalmology Network of Excellence.

US based UPMC is best known here as the operator of the Whitfield Clinic in Waterford and it owns and operates joint ventures with a number of private healthcare providers across the country.

The Irish Independent reported that a tie-up with Clane General was on the cards earlier this week.

Clane General Hospital was founded by Dr Andrew Rynne in 1985 and provides a range of medical and surgical services. Before the sale to UPMC Clane General had as many as 39 shareholders.

UPMC, which stands for University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre, operates over 40 hospitals around the world with more than 8,000 beds, 600 doctors’ offices and over 80,000 employees.

As well as The Whitfield Clinic it also provides services such as cancer and concussion treatment in conjunction with other hospitals. It formed a joint venture with the Bons Secour Hospital group. Bons Secour owns hospitals in Dublin, Cork and in 2016 purchased Barrington’s Hospital in Limerick.

UPMC is also involved in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre at The Bons Secour Radiotherapy centre in Cork City.

