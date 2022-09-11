United Hardware harness new model to drive growth at Homevalue

All around United Hardware’s 200,000 square foot Citywest distribution centre are large, busy building sites. The suburb is being transformed by new apartment blocks.

With all of this building activity on his doorstep, it’s not surprising that Paul Candon, CEO of the construction materials buying group, has expansion on his mind. He plans to invest up to €30m in as many as five new stores around Dublin, franchised under United’s Homevalue brand.

The brand is better known in regional Ireland, where it has 130 member stores in almost every town. It is not so prominent in the capital – something Candon wants to change.

“Dublin is almost like an economy on its own, a bit like London. It is very, very strong.”

But away from the city are signs of economic distress. The West, in particular, has been hit by a weakness in single-build housing.

“A lot of single builds have stopped, because people are running out of money.

"If you’re building a house with a mortgage for €400,000 and then suddenly the contractor says it’s gone up to €470,000, where do you get the extra €70,000? You have to make sacrifices, change the size and shape of the house, or maybe not finish it. That’s the reality of what’s happening.”

Affordability is the key issue, he says. Steel and timber prices have fallen again, but insulation and other high energy input products have not.

“That’s a concern. There is a tipping point for banks lending as interest rates go up,” he says.

Outside in the huge yard, trucks head off to every corner of the country, loaded with building materials or garden furniture from big Irish and international suppliers.

Single-build housing, renovations, attics, kitchen extensions are all slowing

Candon has a unique view of the Irish economy. About 70pc of United’s sales are to the building trade, but 30pc (and growing) is higher margin DIY, and home and garden products.

“We are kind of like a Musgraves for builders merchants,” he says. He is currently undertaking a major corporate restructuring and growth plan since taking over as CEO of the group in 2020. United’s role is to use its scale to negotiate purchasing deals with major Irish and international suppliers that its members could never achieve independently.

Retail sales in member stores exceed €600m with close to €300m of that supplied directly by United. Growth has been robust in the past six years, with turnover rising in excess of 15pc per annum. Since 2018 the business has grown by just under 60pc.

If Candon wants to take Ireland’s economic temperature, he just looks at his sales book.

“We’re a bellwether company. If I don’t see sewer piping or steel mesh selling, I know ground works aren’t taking place on construction sites. That means that in six months’ time things will be quieter – and we won’t be selling a lot of roofing timber.”

Consumer product sales also provide a very immediate barometer.

“Lifestyle and aspirational products – garden lighting, garden furniture and such – have all slowed as disposable income tightened rapidly, due to energy costs.”

The first quarter of the year was strong but Q2 slowed significantly, though it was not just cost-of-living issues causing this.

“All summer we could see a major fall off in seasonal product. Consumers diverted spend into concerts, travel, weekends away and sporting events after two strong years. Our garden furniture sales plummeted.

“Single-build housing, renovations, attics, kitchen extensions are all slowing. There are definitely headwinds and consumers are cautious.

"If your energy or petrol bill has gone up 50pc, 60pc or 70pc, you’re going to reel in your discretionary spending – maybe not paint the house, or get the new bathroom.”

But it’s not all bad news, he says. Big construction projects have continued, and building material sales remain strong. He remains “cautiously optimistic” about the economy.

“Construction is what underpins our business and there remains a need to build in Ireland. We’re nowhere near the 33,000 houses they say we need to build every year.”

He would like to see stamp duty or capital gains tax waived on empty homes for a period.

“I’d encourage the Government to do all it can to increase output.”

I knew them, they knew me, so there was mutual trust

Candon’s views have been formed by a varied career in a number of sectors. He followed his father straight into retail after school. His father worked with Roches Stores in Cork, but was transferred to Dublin.

“I moved to Dublin at the age of four, but my mother reminds me I’m a Munster man. I keep that to myself,” he laughs, pointing at a framed Leinster rugby jersey. He was sent to Terenure College, where he is now chairman of the rugby club.

Despite his parents’ urgings, he refused to go to college after his Leaving Cert, working part time in Roches in Blackrock, before joining the retailer’s trainee management programme.

“There was murder. But I’m a hard worker and knew I’d get on.”

Nevertheless, he soon realised his parents had a point, so for the next seven years he worked by day and studied human resources (HR) at night, ultimately all the way to master’s level.

“All my friends were in Trinity and UCD, having a ball. I’d socialise in the Pav in Trinity, but I was also working away. It was very tough.”

He rose through the ranks to store manager and then moved into HR, hiring a huge amount of people and tackling industrial relations issues. By 1993, Norwegian newcomer Statoil was about to transform the Irish forecourt market – and Candon was hired for his retail expertise.

The forecourt operator had realised it needed something other than low-margin fuel sales to boost profitability.

“We went to the US and looked at what regional players like WaWa and Sheetz were doing with the convenience concept. We introduced coffee, sandwiches, fresh rolls, hotdogs. Some things worked, some things didn’t – but it transformed the sector.”

When Statoil sold the business and it was merged with Shell’s Irish portfolio to create Topaz, Candon was on the executive team.

“I was at the heart of that deal, helping to restructure and drive growth for Topaz.”

He didn’t hang about when Circle K owner Couch-Tard was buying Topaz, knowing the global giant would have less use for local Irish executive talent. Instead he took the CEO role at the McCabes pharmacy group.

“It was very different – a big learning curve – but very interesting too.”

He also kept studying – by night – at the Institute of Directors, before also taking the role of independent chairman at United Hardware.

A big part is setting up a cooperative model, with all members becoming shareholders

It was in a new phase of growth after a difficult time since its formation in 2009 as a joint venture. That deal had been all about survival, as the property crash buffeted two construction materials buying groups (Associated Hardware and National Hardware) who had supplied many of Ireland’s independent hardware stores and builders’ providers.

“Both were in big trouble. Their members – the regional builders’ merchants, DIY stores, and so on – were going bust, left, right and centre. It was an extremely difficult time.”

By the time Candon arrived as chairman, the business had been through a few years of slow stabilisation. By 2019 he was working on a subcommittee of the board to select a new CEO and to carry out interviews.

He had moved on from McCabes to become Irish head of UK food service supplier Bunzl but had blocked off a day to do CEO interviews. By lunchtime, other United directors had come to a surprise conclusion.

“Paul, you’d be very suitable for this role. Would you consider it?” asked one. He initially said no – but when another approach was made a few weeks later, he changed his mind.

“I knew them, they knew me, so there was mutual trust. I also knew where I could bring the business.”

He accepted the offer at Christmas, planning to start in May 2020. By then, Covid had turned many businesses upside down – but it meant an unexpected boom for DIY retailers.

“It was enormous. Everybody wanted paint, timber, insulation for home projects. It was a lovely summer too, so demand for garden furniture, outdoor living, barbecues exploded.”

Since then Candon’s key task has been to restructure the group away from a joint venture into one entity. It will become one business on January 1, 2023, simplifying everything from accounting to ordering.

“It sets the platform for future growth. A big part is setting up a cooperative model, with all members becoming shareholders – so we all feel part of it, and are connected by a vested interest in success.

"If a new member wants to join, they will need to sign up to the shareholding and subscribe.”

Brand investment, a new unified e-commerce site (homevalue.ie), the Dublin growth plan, and investment in stores elsewhere will follow.

In many cases this has already begun.

It has completed a €4m redevelopment of EEC Hardware in Balbriggan, making it a Homevalue flagship with a coffee shop and expanded range, separating DIY and trade from consumer friendly homewares, gardening, and soft furnishings.

“We want to attract new customers and increase brand profile. Traditional builders’ merchants weren’t a place where women tended to shop.”

This year alone United will undertake 25 smaller investment projects with members – with the same planned for next year.

But despite his cautious optimism being intact for now, Candon will watch his sales book very closely to see where an unpredictable world is heading next.

Curriculum Vitae

Name: Paul Candon

Age: 54

Position: CEO of United Hardware

Other roles: Member of the Hardware Association of Ireland and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) boards, as well as chairing the board of a small north county Dublin-based business.

Lives: Rathfarnham in Dublin

Family: Married to Barbara, with four children – Laura (26), Rebecca (23), Seán (20) and Michael (16)

Pastimes: A life-long lover of rugby and now chairman of his childhood club Terenure College RFC. He played the game and coached teams but these days he focuses on the administrative side. In his first year as chair the club reached the AIL finals – but he takes no credit for the on-pitch success! Has also played golf since the age of eight and still loves it.

Favourite film: The Godfather trilogy and his favourite TV series is Game of Thrones.

Currently reading: To Kill A Mocking Bird (for the second time)

Favourite holiday location: Cape Cod in the US, and Rosslare in Co Wexford

Business Lessons

Do you enjoy your work and what is your management style?

“I enjoy it hugely. I start early and finish late and get through a lot during my day. As a manager, I’m very firm but fair – and I believe strongly in team collaboration.”

What advice would you give a young person starting out?

“When I finished school, all I wanted to do was to work. I had a good work ethic – but my parents wanted me to continue my education. Eventually the penny dropped that both are essential, and I’ve instilled that in my own children.”

What is your favourite piece of business advice?

“Change is difficult – but not to change is fatal.”